CPSB Superintendent Savoy, board member Duhon set to retire

At the Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Wayne Savoy announced he plans to retire.

While his contract expires Dec. 31, 2014, he could leave before that.

"I will work with the board and the new superintendent for any length of time they wish me to do so," Savoy said.

He said wants to ensure a smooth transition.

"When the next superintendent comes into this parish, it's in good hands," Savoy said. "Everything's going to be laid out for them, and that person can just take it further and further."

As for his reasons, Savoy said losing people close to him made him realize how valuable time is.

"I lost five people very close to me in my superintendency and every minute is very important to me, that I spend time with my wife, my family and my friends."

Serving as superintendent since 2006, Savoy gave an emotional testimony as to the progress of the parish.

"We have an excellent parish, we're ahead of the curve," he said. "We're looked up to by other parishes in the state, by the state department and we have outstanding employees."

Board members reacted to the news as well.

"Thank you very, very much for everything that you stand for and everything you have already accomplished," said Board President Annette Ballard. "And thank you for what you will continue to accomplish while we are fortunate enough to have you."

"I've served under three superintendents and he has moved this system so far, it's unbelievable," said board member James Karr.

In closing, "I want to thank each and every one of you for the support you have given me, the staff behind me, and the teachers out in the field that have brought this parish to where it is today. It was a pleasure being superintendent," said Savoy.

Savoy said his contract requires he provide a 90-day notice, but he wanted to give the board ample time to start looking for a replacement.

Also Tuesday, board member Clara Duhon announced she plans to retire at the end of the year. Duhon, who has served on the board for 28 years, did not give a reason for her decision.

