Crime Roundup: Lake Charles man charged with fourth-offense DWI

Posted By Michael Cooper
Brandon Todd Ferstl. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 33-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with fourth-offense DWI and careless operation, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Brandon Todd Ferstl was arrested following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Elliott Road and North Flounder Drive on Dec. 26.

Judge David Ritchie set Ferstl's bond at $402,500.

 

Sex offender arrested in Lake Charles

A 47-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Gerald Etienne, who was paroled in 2007 after serving time on a sexual assault conviction in Texas, was arrested at his home Monday morning by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bond was set at $25,000.

 

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Rennie Edward Benoit, 49, Youngsville: theft $500 to $1,500, identity theft, forgery. Bond: $51,000.

• Justin Braxton, 27, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, illegal carrying of weapons, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.

• Jared Jamar Fondel, 22, Lake Charles: three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Bond: $15,000.

• Allen Craig Anderson, 44, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, domestic abuse battery, two counts of direct contempt of court. Bond: $11,600.

• Kendall Dwayne Pouchie Jr.: simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Bond: $10,000.

 

