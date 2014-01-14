Sulphur duo charged with felony carnal knowledge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur duo charged with felony carnal knowledge

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Kyle Thomas Boner and Tracy Marie Hyatt. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office) Kyle Thomas Boner and Tracy Marie Hyatt. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Two Sulphur residents have been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Tracy Marie Hyatt, 37, and Kyle Thomas Boner, 23, were arrested Monday following a month-long investigation.

"On Dec. 14, we received a complaint regarding Boner having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl over the past nine months," Myers said in a news release.

Myers said Hyatt had knowledge of the relationship between Boner and the victim and failed to report it.

"Detectives also discovered on several occasions, Hyatt brought the victim to Boner's home and allowed the victim to stay overnight," Myers said.

Judge David Ritchie set Boner's bond at $150,000 and Hyatt's at $100,000.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly