Sulphur duo charged with felony carnal knowledge

Two Sulphur residents have been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Tracy Marie Hyatt, 37, and Kyle Thomas Boner, 23, were arrested Monday following a month-long investigation.

"On Dec. 14, we received a complaint regarding Boner having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl over the past nine months," Myers said in a news release.

Myers said Hyatt had knowledge of the relationship between Boner and the victim and failed to report it.

"Detectives also discovered on several occasions, Hyatt brought the victim to Boner's home and allowed the victim to stay overnight," Myers said.

Judge David Ritchie set Boner's bond at $150,000 and Hyatt's at $100,000.

