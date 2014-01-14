Ward 3 Recreation sees opportunity in MLK Community Center

Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation District 1 is growing and sees opportunity in North Lake Charles. Ward 3 is proposing taking over and operating the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center & Park.

Residents in the area would have to pass a tax for public improvements and a millage tax. Officials anticipate a budget of $1.35-million for capital improvements, including an outdoor walking track, renovations to the gym, concession stands, baseball fields, meeting rooms, along with new exercise rooms.

"By us taking over, I think we would have the opportunity to do more when it comes to money and funding. We would be able to put all of the money back into the community as far as recreation and more programs and also renovate this facility, make it look bigger and bring in more equipment for the entire family," said Kip Texada, Ward 3 Recreation Dist. Executive Director.

Residents will head to the polls to decide on May 4.

