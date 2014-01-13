Legendary Louisiana artist Elton Louviere passes away

Legendary Louisiana artist Elton J. Louviere has died at the age of 83.

Louviere's wife Pat confirmed his passing to KPLC.

Louviere was most well know for his paintings of wildlife and landscapes in Louisiana.

Louviere, born Sept. 30, 1930 in Patoutville, retired in 2011.

Louviere has been an artist, sculptor, painter, pictorial artist and much more. He and his wife operated Louviere's Fine Art Gallery in Moss Bluff for a time.

