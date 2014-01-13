Crime Roundup: Sex offender arrested in Lake Charles

A 33-year-old Vacherie man has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Travis Lendell Joseph was arrested Sunday morning following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Simmons and Medora streets.

Myers said Joseph, who was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in St. James Parish in March 1999, has been living and working in Calcasieu Parish for the past month. Joseph did not notify proper authorities within three days, as required by law, Myers said. Joseph also did not possess any form of identification.

Bond was set at $110,000.

Lake Charles man charged with third-offense DWI

A 28-year-old Lake Charles man has been charged with third-offense DWI, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Mitchell Paul Thibodeaux Jr. was arrested Sunday morning while driving on La. 385.

Thibodeaux was also charged with texting while driving and a moving violation.

Bond was pending.

Two charged with stalking

Two 18-year-old Lake Charles men have been charged with stalking, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Gerald Taber and Demetrius Andre Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Bond was set at $500,000 for both men.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jason Oda Soileau, 38, Lake Charles: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons. Bond: $75,000.

• Raymond Todd Pousson, 42, Iowa: drug possession, unauthorized use of an access card over $500, fuel theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, two moving violations, direct contempt of court. Bond: $68,250.

• Timmie Antoine, 55, Iowa: domestic abuse aggravated assault, cruelty to juveniles by drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $57,000.

• Thomas Preston Vital II, 56, Lake Charles: simple burglary, nine counts of unauthorized use of an access card over $500. Bond: $55,000.

• Shannon Michelle Martinez, 32, Lake Charles: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000.

• Nortley Joseph Pattum, 28, Lake Charles: drug possession. Bond: $50,000.

• Alyssa Danielle Spell, 17, Sulphur: drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband into a penal institution, moving violation, non-moving violation. Bond: $43,700.

• Kerry Lynn Narcisse, 21, Lake Charles: illegal possession of stolen things $500 to $1,500, theft under $500. Bond: $30,000.

• Kendrick Lee Zeno, 39, Breaux Bridge: drug possession, moving violation. Bond: $25,250.

• Kevin Dewayne Porter, 45, Lake Charles: theft $500 to $1,500. Bond: $20,000.

• Brian Keith Sterling Jr., 18, Lake Charles: simple burglary. Bond: $15,000.

• Russell James Guidry, 32, Sulphur: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

• Name, Age, Hometown: second-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

• Evelyn M. Dargin, 32, Iowa: cruelty to juveniles by drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

• Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 26, Lake Charles: battery of a school teacher. Bond: $10,000.

• Bethany McGarity Goolsby, 36, Westlake: unauthorized use of food stamp coupons. Bond: $10,000.

• Stephanie Danielle Westney, 38, Sulphur: violations of protective orders. Bond: $10,000.

• Ronald Jamar Jones, 21, Lake Charles: domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Joshua Paul Pattum, 29, Lake Charles: drug possession. Bond: $10,000.

• Tyler Thomas Thibodeaux, 21, DeQuincy: resisting an office, battery of an officer, trespassing. Bond: $10,000.

• Timothy Jerome Baines, 35, Houston: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in presence of drugs.

• Patrick Roberts, 23, Norfolk, Va.: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in presence of drugs.

• Mindy Bratton Morvant, 34, Sulphur: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, moving violation.

• Kemond Anthony Brooks, 22, Lake Charles: four counts of drug possession.

• Hattie Denise McCry, 48, Lake Charles: illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

• Akira Shinya, 32: three counts of credit card fraud, drug possession.

