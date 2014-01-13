2-year-old falls into septic tank, man jumps in head first to save her

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A big pothole puts a dent in travel plans along I-10 for a while in Calcasieu Parish today. Read about it HERE.

Also today, an 86-year-old man reported missing in the Starks area has been found unharmed. You can read more HERE.

In Arizona, a 2-year-old girl falls thru a damaged septic tank lid – nearly drowning! We'll explain how a man jumped in to save the child. You can also check out more of this story HERE.

Plus, if you're feeling restless, don't walk OFF the job, walk ON the job. In Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Department has found a great way to keep its staff in shape.

In weather, Ben tells me the rain should be coming to an end as a cold front pushed into the area. That front is expected to bring in much lower temperatures. How low will they go, and what about the rest of our work week? Ben will have all the answers during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.