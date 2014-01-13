Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to attempted murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CORRECTION: Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Posted By Michael Cooper
Bishop Slade Dubroc. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Bishop Slade Dubroc. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Brailyn Marie Langford. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Brailyn Marie Langford. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man on Monday pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Bishop Slade Dubroc, 19, was indicted Dec. 19 in connection to a Nov. 3 double shooting at St. Charles Place Apartments in Lake Charles.

Brailyn Marie Langford, 19, was also arrested and indicted with Dubroc. She was in jail Monday and was not transported to court to enter a plea.

Dubroc and Langford are accused of shooting two people, including a pregnant woman, in what authorities called "a dope deal gone wrong."

Dubroc's trial is set to start June 9.

 

Other updates

Andre Price Jr., of Lake Charles, pleaded not guilty on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The 19-year-old Price, who was arrested Nov. 14 and indicted Dec. 19, will go to trial June 9.

Desmond Lamar General, of Lake Charles, pleaded not guilty on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a firearm. The 27-year-old General, who was arrested Oct. 17 and indicted Dec. 19, will go to trial Oct. 6.

    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

