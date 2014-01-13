CORRECTION: Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A Lake Charles man on Monday pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Bishop Slade Dubroc, 19, was indicted Dec. 19 in connection to a Nov. 3 double shooting at St. Charles Place Apartments in Lake Charles.

Brailyn Marie Langford, 19, was also arrested and indicted with Dubroc. She was in jail Monday and was not transported to court to enter a plea.

Dubroc and Langford are accused of shooting two people, including a pregnant woman, in what authorities called "a dope deal gone wrong."

Dubroc's trial is set to start June 9.

Other updates

Andre Price Jr., of Lake Charles, pleaded not guilty on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The 19-year-old Price, who was arrested Nov. 14 and indicted Dec. 19, will go to trial June 9.

Desmond Lamar General, of Lake Charles, pleaded not guilty on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a firearm. The 27-year-old General, who was arrested Oct. 17 and indicted Dec. 19, will go to trial Oct. 6.