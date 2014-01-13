Urgent: help needed finding missing man with Alzheimer's

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.

Morris Deglandon, 86, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the Starks area. He reportedly fell and hit his head before going missing on foot.

Sheriff's deputies say he is about 5-foot-7, 142 pounds and has a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a tan coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Deglandon's whereabouts or think you may have spotted him, call your local law enforcement office or 911.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.