Local actors raising money for theatre renovations

Good Evening,
Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for this Sunday edition of Nightcast.
Nearly 60 cadets reported to the Louisiana State Police Academy today in hopes of becoming a State Trooper. We'll show the new crop of recruits.
Plus, with cuts to funding in the arts, a group of local actors is doing what they do best to raise money. KPLC's Gerron Jordan catches up with actors from the ACTS Theatre on a performance that will allow them to continue to do what they love.
Also, new legislation is being crafted to provide cameras on the inside and outside of passenger trains to prevent accidents.
We've enjoyed some great weekend weather, but our chances of rain increase for the start of the work week. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in tonight with the forecast.
We'll see you tonight at ten following the Golden Globe Awards. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1
Big news about a gifted canine star. Jeanie, a well-known Lake Charles, LA therapy dog is one of only 21 courageous canines to be advancing to the semifinal rounds of the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
