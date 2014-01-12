Local actors raising money for theatre renovations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local actors raising money for theatre renovations

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for this Sunday edition of Nightcast.

Nearly 60 cadets reported to the Louisiana State Police Academy today in hopes of becoming a State Trooper. We'll show the new crop of recruits.

Plus, with cuts to funding in the arts, a group of local actors is doing what they do best to raise money. KPLC's Gerron Jordan catches up with actors from the ACTS Theatre on a performance that will allow them to continue to do what they love.

Also, new legislation is being crafted to provide cameras on the inside and outside of passenger trains to prevent accidents.

We've enjoyed some great weekend weather, but our chances of rain increase for the start of the work week. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is in tonight with the forecast.

 We'll see you tonight at ten following the Golden Globe Awards. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Landrieu honored for statue removal

    Landrieu honored for statue removal

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:50 GMT
    Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)
    Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)
    Former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials.  Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.  The award recognized Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and threats. In May 2017, the City of New Orleans finished removing monuments of Confederate President Jefferson Davi...More >>
    Former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials.  Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.  The award recognized Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and threats. In May 2017, the City of New Orleans finished removing monuments of Confederate President Jefferson Davi...More >>

  • Booking Report: Sunday, May 20

    Booking Report: Sunday, May 20

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:48:56 GMT
    Joseph Moon, 40, Lake Charles, LA: Monetary instrument abuse. Nicholas Sonnier, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Careless operation, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Lauren Leboeuf, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana 1st; offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Gerald Lowe, 52, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic Abuse Battery. Marlon Morris, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribut...More >>
    Joseph Moon, 40, Lake Charles, LA: Monetary instrument abuse. Nicholas Sonnier, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Careless operation, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Lauren Leboeuf, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana 1st; offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Gerald Lowe, 52, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic Abuse Battery. Marlon Morris, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribut...More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: May 21, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: May 21, 2018

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:40:07 GMT

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley  Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley  Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
<div id="CDEV-footer"> <div class="top"> <div class="search-box"> <div class="wnSearchBox" id="WNSearchBox-bottom"><form method="get" onsubmit="return wnValidateSearchTerm(this,0)" action="/Global/searchresults.asp"><span>Can't Find Something? </span><input type="text" class="wnQueryText" name="qu" size="20" value="" placeholder="Search For It Here"><input type="submit" class="wnSubmit" value="Search"></form></div> </div> <div class="station-info"> <div class="logo"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncustom/custom/kplc/2015/images/kplc-footer-logo.png" width="103" height="98" border="0" /></div> <div class="contact"> <div>320 Division Street<br>Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602</div> <div>(337) 439-9071</div> </div> <div class="fcc"> <div><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kplc">FCC Public File</a></div> <a href="mailto:bcourtney@kplctv.com">bcourtney@kplctv.com</a> <div>(337) 439-9071 ext. 507</div> <a href="/story/9753976/kplc-public-eeo-report">EEO Report</a> <a href="/story/12173010/how-to-file-a-closed-captioning-complaint">Closed Captioning</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-main-nav"> <ul class="link-group"> <!--<li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li> <li><a href="#">News Now Link</a></li>--> </ul> </div> <div class="news-link"> <ul class="link-group"> <li><a href="http://www.ktre.com/category/241993/texas-news-now">Texas News Now</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="bottom"> <div class="copyrightText"> <a id="wnLogo" href="http://www.worldnow.com"><img src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_white.png" id="wn"></a> <div class="text"> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/8774923/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/8775106/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div>