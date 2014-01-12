Rose workshop planned in Natchez

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A workshop on the latest developments in growing roses is planned Feb. 7-8 in Natchez, Miss.

The session is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter and the American Rose Society Gulf District. It will be held at the Natchez Grand Hotel.

AgCenter professor Allen Owings says the program is designed for society members, home gardeners and other rose enthusiasts.

Louisiana and Mississippi rose society presidents and Gulf District board members will meet on Feb. 7.

Programs on Feb. 8 begin at 9 a.m.

Registration for the workshop is open until Jan. 27.

More information is available by calling Owings at 985-543-4125 or by email to aowingsagcenter.lsu.edu.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)