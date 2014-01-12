U.S. gas prices up 8 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the average U.S. price of gasoline is up 8 cents a gallon over the past three weeks.

According to the Lundberg Survey released Sunday, the average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.35. Midgrade averages $3.54, and premium is $3.68.

Of cities surveyed in the Lower 48 states, the lowest price, $2.97 a gallon, was in Albuquerque, N.M.

Long Island, N.Y., had the highest, at $3.67.

Just a penny less was San Diego, with an average of $3.66.

The lowest price in California was in Sacramento, at $3.47.

The average price of regular gas in California is now $3.62, up 8 cents from three weeks ago.

