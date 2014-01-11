Lake Charles to see Color Vibe again next year

Outside the Lake Charles Civic Center, it was a sea of color Saturday morning as the first Color Vibe run took place.

3-2-1, let's vibe!

Some 2,000 runners came out to the first Lake Charles Color Vibe Saturday morning.

"The Color Vibe is a fun run 5k. It's a national run, we do races all over the country," explained Race Director, Nate Sorensen.

While they were first-timers, "I heard it's a lot of fun and I wanted to try it," said Beth Ogea.

Others knew what they were in for, "I came out to get colored and have fun," said Patrick Verrette.

Jessie Miglicco added, "Oh yeah I want to be the rainbow."

It was pretty hard not to get messy. As the name implies, it's the Color Vibe run.

"It's kind of a novelty run, we have custom made chalk. It's actually colored cornstarch that's made in Utah where the company's based. And we have different color stations throughout the course where volunteers will throw the color on the participants as they run through," said Sorensen.

Mary Ann Rutledge, who ran with her sister and niece, were surprised by the color spraying, "We learned to hold our breath really quick!"

Another participant, Jack Clement, said, "I didn't know it was going to be that much, I was surprised, I got covered."

Event officials say the Color Vibe is really a movement; and while it's fun, benefits also go to a good cause.

"A portion of the proceeds will go to the Relay for Life in Lake Charles. We like to support a local charity wherever we go," said Sorensen.

But the event continued even after the racers passed the finish line.

"At the end we have a big dance party and everybody gets color and they throw it in the air and we just have a big party," explained Sorensen.

A scene you have to see with your own eyes, that is, if you can see.

By the end everyone was their own masterpiece, a walking canvas.

Looking at his own shirt, Brock LaVergne said he wasn't, "sure if it will come off."

Although messy, it was a good turnout.

"We're looking forward to coming back again, it's been great here," said Sorensen.

And Lake Charles will be ready.

"We would definitely do it again," said Deanna Kay.

In case you're wondering, event officials say the color is non-toxic and washes out pretty easily.

For upcoming Vibe events: http://www.thecolorvibe.com/

