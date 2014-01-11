57th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival held in Cameron

Linda and Benny Welch celebrate their 50th anniversary, where they first met. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)

The 57th Annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival kicked off Friday and continued through today. The festival caters to all ages and interests.

From rides and a variety of foods, to skeet shooting and duck calls, it was all there.

For many, like Monica Pumphrey, it was a chance to see old friends, "I haven't been since I was 15 years old so I come just to see friends and family I haven't seen since I was young."

Or, for Linda and Benny Welch, it was a trip down memory lane as they celebrated their 50th anniversary today.

"52 or 53 years ago I met her here at the fair and we got married two or three years later," said Benny.

Attendee, Christian Porche said, "I came out here yesterday and wanted to shoot, paid my first round, never had hit 25 skeets before and did it for my first time, ready to do it again next year."

Kelly Oden said, "We drove in from Austin and we're loving it."

