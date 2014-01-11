57th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival held in Cameron - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

57th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival held in Cameron

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
Linda and Benny Welch celebrate their 50th anniversary, where they first met. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Linda and Benny Welch celebrate their 50th anniversary, where they first met. (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The 57th Annual Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival kicked off Friday and continued through today. The festival caters to all ages and interests.

From rides and a variety of foods, to skeet shooting and duck calls, it was all there.

For many, like Monica Pumphrey, it was a chance to see old friends, "I haven't been since I was 15 years old so I come just to see friends and family I haven't seen since I was young."  

Or, for Linda and Benny Welch, it was a trip down memory lane as they celebrated their 50th anniversary today.

"52 or 53 years ago I met her here at the fair and we got married two or three years later," said Benny.

Attendee, Christian Porche said, "I came out here yesterday and wanted to shoot, paid my first round, never had hit 25 skeets before and did it for my first time, ready to do it again next year."

Kelly Oden said, "We drove in from Austin and we're loving it."

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    (Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    (Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

