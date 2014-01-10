Lake Charles man arrested following bizarre series of events

Authorities said a 26-year-old Lake Charles man is custody following a series of bizarre actions, including walking into a home uninvited, stripping down to his underwear, fatally wounding a dog and kicking out a window in a patrol vehicle.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Joel A. Benoit is being held in a local hospital but will be charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated cruelty to an animal, aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted theft.

Myers said Benoit borrowed and then attempted to steal a cell phone from a homeowner on Cedar Lane in Moss Bluff. He then ran to Champagne Circle and entered a woman's home.

"The homeowner ran to her neighbor's house," Myers said. "She and her neighbor witnessed Benoit leaving her house and going outside where he took off his shirt, pants and shoes before jumping into a ditch with water in it."

Myers said deputies found a wounded dog in the home and believe that Benoit cut it. The dog was so severely injured that it had to be put down.

Despite having his feet and legs shackled Benoit kicked out a window in a patrol vehicle, Myers said.

