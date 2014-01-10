Steps to becoming a CPSB bus driver - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Steps to becoming a CPSB bus driver

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Driving a school bus is second nature for Shawnda Smart. She's been driving for 20 years.

"Seeing the children's faces in the morning and having them come back excited to tell you about their day, it's a rewarding job," said Smart.

But before the perks, comes the training with very specific steps.

A background check is needed first, which is a requirement for all Calcasieu Parish School Board employees.

Next, potential drivers will take 44 hours of classroom instruction.

A general knowledge test must also be taken at the DMV in order for a learners permit to be issued.

After that, it's time to hop on the bus for 60 hours of training, which Smart said truly prepared her for a route of her own.      

"You have so much going on and so much to watch," said Smart. "You have 60 kids behind you to look at, you have to look in front of you, and to the sides."

Lastly, it's a skills test. If passed, the DMV will issue an official license.

And school board officials said all these steps are to ensure the children's safety.

"We only have four priorities," said Director of Transportation for Calcasieu Parish School Board, Andy Ardoin. "Our students and their safety is first, our schools are second, our systems third, and our employees fourth."

And with safety in mind first, Smart said she cares for every kid that steps on her bus.

"We carry the most precious cargo there is to carry and my kids on my bus are like my own," said Smart.

Even though substitute bus drivers are part time, they receive full benefits.

Potential new bus drivers must also pass a drug test and physical exam. They must also be 21-years-old.

The next substitute driver classes begin February 3rd and March 10th.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly