Victim in critical condition after dog attack

A woman was listed in critical condition in a Houston hospital Friday evening after being attacked by watchdogs at a local business.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says the unidentified woman was found lying inside the fence of a business on Main Street.

Investigators believe the woman was attacked by three pit bulls.

Whendeputies jumped over the fence to attend to the woman, they were threatened bythe dogs causing one of the deputies to fire at them, grazing one of thedogs. At that time, all three dogs ran into the business.

Deputies are now trying to determine how the woman got inside of the fence andwhy she was there.

Authorities say the woman was originally taken to a Lake Charles hospital, then airlifted to Houston.

