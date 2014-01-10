Debarge found guilty of stalking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Debarge found guilty of stalking

Posted By Michael Cooper
A Lake Charles man with a criminal history and a penchant of interesting court appearances has been found guilty of stalking.

Gerald Brent Debarge, 48, was found guilty Friday in 14th Judicial District Court. Debarge, who represented himself during the trial, will be sentenced Jan. 17.

On Jan. 24, 2013, Debarge was found guilty of injuring a police animal and sentenced to two years. Debarge was accused of injuring a police canine, stemming from an incident on Aug. 14, 2012, while police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a stalking charge.

Debarge, whose mouth has been taped shut before in court, also served time for contempt of court for cursing.

He also gained notoriety for his prolific letter writing to various individuals and businesses in the community. Two of these letters resulted in stalking charges.

DeBarge has also pleaded no contest to charges of misdemeanor violation of a protective order in the past.

