Moss Bluff man receives eighth degree black belt

A Moss Bluff man had one of the highest honors in karate bestowed upon him on Thursday. Scott Schexneider received his eight degree black belt.

Spectators came from as far as 500 miles away to witness the event.

Schexneider says he began his journey in karate in 1978 and received his first black belt in 1986.

He received his seventh degree black belt 10 years ago as of January 2013.

For Schexneider, he says it was like a dream come true.

"You know, there's no words to describe it -- feels like I just started taking karate two weeks ago. It's a high honor. It doesn't feel real," Schexneider said. "It'll hit me tonight after it's all done, but right now its overwhelming. I don't know what to say."

