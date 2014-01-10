New barge loading ramp for West Calcasieu Port

The West Calcasieu Port will have a new barge loading ramp.

Assembly of the 80,000-pound capacity ramp was funded by a $640,000 grant from Devall Towing.

The ramp will be in operation within a few weeks, according to Port Director Lynn Hohensee.

Once it's operational, their existing barge loading ramp will be retired.

