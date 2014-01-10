Smith out in Oberlin; town council to appoint new mayor Monday

Rick Smith is out as the Mayor of Oberlin, and the town council is expected to appoint his successor at a meeting on Monday night.

The Secretary of State's office confirmed to KPLC that because less than a year remained in Smith's term, no special election is necessary. You can read Smith's resignation letter HERE.

Smith, who has been accused of using town materials and resources in a subdivision he owns, could not be reached for comment.

Last week, a preliminary audit report concerning Smith was forwarded to state police. That audit is expected to be presented at the same meeting on Monday. You can read a portion of the audit HERE.

Oberlin is months behind on some of its bills, and at least two local businesses have refused to let town employees charge any more on credit until the accounts are settled.

