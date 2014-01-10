JFK Elementary hosts Depending on Dads program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

JFK Elementary hosts Depending on Dads program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

John F. Kennedy Elementary School hosted its Depending on Dads celebration Friday morning. Fathers, grandfathers and father figures were invited to attend.

The program is part of the Parents As Learners (PALS) program. Its goal is to get fathers involved as much as possible in their child's education.

The program allows dads the chance to share strategies with educators to continue their child's success both at school and at home.

Dr. Dinah Robinson, principal at JFK Elementary, said, "By dads being here today, we're going to show them some strategies."

"In our days, we did long division. We no longer do long divisions, so if we send math problems home, we want them (fathers) to understand what we're doing here. We don't want to confuse the kids," Robinson added.

"I think they will have a good time doing it. I think they will love it. That's bonding time, so that's what I'm looking for as well," Robinson said.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

