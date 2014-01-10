Crime Roundup: Two charged with felony carnal knowledge

Two Lake Charles men have been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Donovan Roy Citizen, 23, and Aaron Joseph Carvin, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Citizen's bond was set at $100,000, while Carvin's was set at $10,000.

Sulphur man accused in burglary

A 29-year-old Sulphur man has been charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft over $500 and theft under $500, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Matthew J. Begnaud was arrested Monday.

Myers said Begnaud stole multiple items from a trailer in Sulphur on Dec. 4 and sold a laptop at a pawn shop on Dec. 5.

Bond was set at $75,000.

Lake Charles man charged in theft

An 18-year-old Lake Charles man is facing numerous charges, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Bryan Parry Baker was arrested Thursday in connection with a Dec. 23 incident.

Myers said deputies were called to Southland Airport in Carlyss after several items were reported stolen.

"Detectives questioned Baker, an ex-employee," Myers said. "Baker confirmed to stealing the items from several pilots. He was released to assist detectives in retrieving some of the stolen items, but failed to return and did not answer detectives calls."

Myers said an arrest warrant was issued for Baker and he was charged with theft over $1,500 on Thursday.

According to records from the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Baker was also charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, direct contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $50,500.

Arrest Reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Quentin Ray Vezia, 28, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, first-offense marijuana possession, drug possession, introducing contraband into a penal institution. Bond: $180,000.

• Darrell James Johnson, 53, Lake Charles: drug possession, resisting an officer by flight, bicycle violation. Bond: $52,600.

• Reginald D. Gordon, 42, Lake Charles: second-degree battery. Bond: $50,000.

• Ozie Carl Davis Jr., 19, Lake Charles: simple burglary, theft $500 to $1,500. Bond: $15,000.

• John Casey, 58, Pattison, Texas: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of drugs.

• Chandler Fruge, 18, Lake Charles: drug possession with intent to distribute, public bribery, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brock Jules Symes, 19, Welsh: drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gage Cruz Cantu, 20, Sulphur: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, moving violation.

• Jackson David Dondis, 20, Lake Charles: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Tammy Brister, 48, DeRidder: meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapon possession. Bond: $75,000.

• Thomas Brister, 45, DeRidder: meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapon possession. Bond: $75,000.

• Brenda Lesikar, 49, DeRidder: meth possession, drug possession. Bond: $16,500.

• Joshua Lewis, 31, Longville: domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000.

