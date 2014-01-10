LiHEAP accepting applications for low-income utility assistance

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) will begin taking applications from Calcasieu residents for assistance with electricity and gas utility expenses.

Based on 2012-2013 figures, over 3,600 households in Calcasieu Parish benefited from this program, the Police Jury said in a news release.

The program uses a resident's total income to determine eligibility, and priority is given to residents over 60, households with children under 5, and the disabled. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Residents must first schedule an appointment with a representative in order to apply. To schedule an appointment, call 337-721-4033.

Appointments will be held in the following communities at the times and locations posted:

Lake Charles Multi-Purpose Center from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Thursday.

Sulphur VFW Post from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.

DeQuincy City Hall from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Westlake City Hall from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on the third Monday of each month.

Vinton Ward 7 Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

Iowa Multi-Purpose Center from 9 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Starks VFW Post from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

Bell City/Hayes Ward 2 Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday each month.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.