Sulphur boil advisory lifted

The boil advisory in Sulphur is over.

Sulphur officials sent KPLC a news release at 10:45 a.m. Friday, stating the advisory has been lifted.

The state Department of Health and Hospitals has verified that samples taken from the Sulphur water supply on Thursday showed no signs of coliform bacteria and that the chlorine has returned to the minimum required level.

Chlorine, in trace amounts, is used in Sulphur to disinfect the water. Two problems Wednesday forced the city to declare the boil advisory at 11:30 p.m.

The chlorination injector, a part about the size of a quarter, went out at the city's North water plant. A little while later a fire hydrant at the corner of Madison and Attakpas streets was knocked over in a hit-and-run traffic accident.





Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.