Truck on fire? Toss me a tall boy!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Low income residents can now apply for some help with their utilities. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is beginning to take appointments. At noon we'll tell you how to apply. You can also read more HERE.

A quick-thinking Houston firefighter douses an 18 wheeler fire with the only thing he had on hand – half a case of tall boys! That's right, they battled a blaze with beer. See the story at noon, and you can also read more HERE.

A Texas gas station gets robbed by a flash mob of dancing teenagers – and it's all caught on surveillance cameras!

Plus, a Tampa man is aiming for a one-way trip to Mars. We'll show you how he's one step closer to landing humans on Mars in 2025.

In weather, Ben expects more clouds to roll in ahead of some scattered showers later today. The best chance of thunderstorms will come thru tonight, but how long will it last, and what sort of weekend can we expect? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!