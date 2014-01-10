Truck on fire? Toss me a tall boy! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Truck on fire? Toss me a tall boy!

(Source: KPRC) (Source: KPRC)
(Source: KPRC) (Source: KPRC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Low income residents can now apply for some help with their utilities. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is beginning to take appointments. At noon we'll tell you how to apply. You can also read more HERE.

A quick-thinking Houston firefighter douses an 18 wheeler fire with the only thing he had on hand – half a case of tall boys! That's right, they battled a blaze with beer. See the story at noon, and you can also read more HERE.

A Texas gas station gets robbed by a flash mob of dancing teenagers – and it's all caught on surveillance cameras!

Plus, a Tampa man is aiming for a one-way trip to Mars. We'll show you how he's one step closer to landing humans on Mars in 2025.

In weather, Ben expects more clouds to roll in ahead of some scattered showers later today. The best chance of thunderstorms will come thru tonight, but how long will it last, and what sort of weekend can we expect? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly