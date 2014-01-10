Day 2 of boil advisory, festival kicks off, teacher fights for school

Happy Friday morning to you! Britney Glaser here in the KPLC 7Newsroom with a look at what's in store on today's Sunrise:
*It's day two of the city-wide boil water advisory in Sulphur. We'll tell you what led to the big problem and the status of the repair.
*The principal of Ralph Wilson Elementary in Lake Charles hopes to get her school off a proposed list of closures. It's to help close a $10 million budget shortfall. Hear from Principal Wynetta Proctor about what she says makes her school special.
*A warning this morning from the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office has to do with an e-mail that's actually a virus. We'll tell you what to look for in this e-mail that looks like it's from a court clerk.
*The Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival kicks off today in downtown Cameron. Find out what's in store tonight from live music and food to tomorrow's gumbo kick-off, trapping and skinning and skeet shooting.
*It's a foggy start to a Friday. Meteorologist Ben Terry has a look at your visibility and the rain chances for this weekend that are on the increase.
Make it a Sunrise day!
The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m. Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.More >>
The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m. Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning. Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state ...More >>
Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning. Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state ...More >>