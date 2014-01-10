Day 2 of boil advisory, festival kicks off, teacher fights for school

Happy Friday morning to you! Britney Glaser here in the KPLC 7Newsroom with a look at what's in store on today's Sunrise:

*It's day two of the city-wide boil water advisory in Sulphur. We'll tell you what led to the big problem and the status of the repair.

*The principal of Ralph Wilson Elementary in Lake Charles hopes to get her school off a proposed list of closures. It's to help close a $10 million budget shortfall. Hear from Principal Wynetta Proctor about what she says makes her school special.

*A warning this morning from the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office has to do with an e-mail that's actually a virus. We'll tell you what to look for in this e-mail that looks like it's from a court clerk.

*The Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival kicks off today in downtown Cameron. Find out what's in store tonight from live music and food to tomorrow's gumbo kick-off, trapping and skinning and skeet shooting.

*It's a foggy start to a Friday. Meteorologist Ben Terry has a look at your visibility and the rain chances for this weekend that are on the increase.

Make it a Sunrise day!