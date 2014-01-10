McNeese TE Nic Jacobs to Declare for NFL Draft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese TE Nic Jacobs to Declare for NFL Draft

McNeese Tight End Nic Jacobs plans to forgo his senior year declare for the NFL draft.

The Junior is already on the West Coast training for the draft, according to a source. He has not yet filed all of the proper paperwork. He has until January 15th. 

McNeese would only say that the Many, La native was in good academic standing at the university.

Jacobs, an LSU transfer, did major damage in his one year at McNeese. He caught 32 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns for the Pokes. He led all Tight Ends in the Southland conference in receptions and was 8th in the FCS.

Jacobs earned All-Southland and All-Louisiana First Team honors.

