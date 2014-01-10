Diontae Spencer named CFPA National All-Purpose Performer of the Year

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – Diontae Spencer, McNeese State's single-season recorder holder in kick returns, has been named the 2013 College Football Performance Awards All-Purpose Performer of the Year announced by the CFPA on Thursday.

Spencer, a native of New Iberia, is the first Cowboy player to earn a postseason high honor by the CFPA.

In 2013, the led the Southland Conference with 1,895 all-purpose yards and a 145.8 yards per game average. He hauled in 835 receiving yards, a school record 853 kickoff return yards, 152 yards on punt returns and 55 rushing. He was named first team all-SLC as a wide receiver and second team as a kick returner.

He tied a FCS record while setting a school and conference mark with three kick returns for touchdowns (2 kickoff, 1 punt) at Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 9 and set a school single-game record while tying a season and career mark with two kickoffs returned for scores.

His 365 all-purpose yards against SFA set a new single-game school and Southland record.

For his performance in that game, he became the first player ever (FCS and FBS) to earn four national player of the week honors by the CFPA.

Spencer also set a school single-game record early in the season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 40.5 kickoff return average (minimum of four KORs).

Also on the season, Spencer was a two-time SLC special teams player of the week, earned all-Louisiana honorable mention honors, and an all-American honorable mention by Beyond Sports Network.

Others honored by the CFPA include Eastern Washington's Vernon Adams as the National Performer of the Year, Lynden Trail of Norfolk State as Defensive Performer of the Year, and Drew Reed of Lafayette as Freshman Performer of the Year.

On the FBS side, Florida State's Jameis Winston was named National Performer and Freshman of the Year, Shilique Calhous of Michigan State the Defensive Performer of the Year, and Odell Beckham, Jr. of LSU as All-Purpose Performer of the Year.