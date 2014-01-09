Ralph Wilson hopes CPSB will notice achievements

The Calcasieu Parish School Board was set to discuss the closure options of Reynaud Middle, John F. Kennedy Elementary and Ralph Wilson Elementary on Tuesday, January 14.

However, discussion on the possibility of closing three schools in Calcasieu Parish, to help close a projected $10 million budget shortfall for 2014-2015, has been bumped to a later date.

Now, Ralph Wilson Elementary hopes board members will look closely at their achievements. One of them, the "I am; You are; We can" program.

