Maryland group arrives for Fur & Wildlife Festival

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Every year, members of the Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron and members of the National Outdoor Show in Golden Hill, Md., take turns attending each other's events.

On Thursday, around 20 members from Maryland arrived in Lake Charles for this year's Fur & Wildlife Festival. The guests were treated to a tour of the Mardi Gras Museum to teach them about Southwest Louisiana culture.

Festival officials said there will be lots to do at the festival this weekend. More information on the  is available HERE.

"We'll be having dog trials for hunting dogs, oyster shucking, muskrat skinning, nutria skinning and trap setting," said festival tour guide Donny Nunez.

The Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

