Monster truck visits Calcasieu library

There was plenty of excitement at the Central Library on Thursday. A monster truck from the Monster X Tour was on display in the library's parking lot.

The Monster X Tour is partnered with Roll into Reading and awarded 100 children free tickets to the monster truck show this weekend.

The Roll into Reading program challenges kids to read every day and broaden their minds.

"We want to make sure that every kid has an opportunity to read a book," said monster truck driver Justin Cluster.



"So many times today people are grabbing for phones, iPhones -- it's doing all the work for them -- or watching TV and not getting the experience of using your imagination," Cluster said. "It's so important to read a book. The experience is so much different, because you can picture things in your head and build things, rather than see it put together for you."

The Monster X Tour will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, with shows starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.