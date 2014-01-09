Crime Roundup: Port Arthur man arrested following high-speed chase

A Port Arthur man is facing numerous charges in Texas and Louisiana after leading authorities on a chase through two states Wednesday morning.





Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said Eric Son Tran, 19, is facing charges of criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, drug possession and resisting an officer in Louisiana. Once he is returned to authorities in Lake Charles, his bond will be set at $80,000.





Kraus said Tran ran from police after he was spotted trying to break into a car at a Lake Charles casino.





"(During the chase), the suspect used his car in several failed attempts to force other cars off the roadway," Kraus said. "He also attempted to strike police units with his vehicle."





Kraus said that the Vinton Police Department deployed spike strips and flattened the tires of Tran's vehicle.





"Although successful, this still did not stop the suspect," Kraus said. "Upon arriving in Orange, the police department there assisted and forced the suspect off the Interstate and the officers were then able to force the suspect to stop. The suspect attempted to resist, but the officers were able place the suspect under arrest."









Lake Charles men charged with burglary

Two Lake Charles men have been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft, city police said.





Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said Trenton Montgomery Howard, 21, and Xavier Levi Johnwwell, 20, were arrested Wednesday night.





Kraus said the men stole one vehicle and burglarized four others.





Bond is pending in the case.









Lake Arthur man facing drug charges

A 40-year-old Lake Arthur man was arrested Tuesday night after selling crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer, authorities said.





Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Ivey said Shannon Boudreaux has been charged with drug possession with intent to distribute. Boudreaux, who is wanted in Rayne and Kentucky, is being held without bond.





