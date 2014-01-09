McNeese announces January Leisure Learning classes

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

The McNeese Leisure Learning program will offer several non-credit courses in January. The following courses will be offered:

Creative Clay with Pam Templeton, 12:30-2 p.m., Monday-Friday, Jan. 13-17.

Quickbooks I: Setting Up a Company, Sales & Receipts, Purchases & Payments, 5-8 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 13, 27, Feb. 3.

Beginning Computer: Learning the Basics, 6-8 p.m., Thursday-Tuesday, Jan. 16-23.

Beginning Adobe Photoshop: Focus on Selection Tools, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 18.

Getting Started With iPad, 9-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.

Beginning Guitar, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 21-Feb. 25.

Digital Cameras: Understanding the Fundamentals, 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Survival Spanish for Everyone, 5:15-6:45 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 23-May 1.

Adult Ballet/Exercise With Sarah Q. Jones, 6-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 27.

iPad - Moving Beyond the Basics, 9-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25.

Beginning Mountain Dulcimer II, 6-7:30 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 27-Feb. 17.

Great Decisions 2014: Understanding Global Topics Affecting America's Role in the World, 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 27-March 24.

Traditional Cajun Dance, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Mondays, Jan. 27-Feb. 17.

Accounting Basics for Small Businesses, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 28 & 30.

Calligraphy for Beginners, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 28 & 30.

The Mystery of Thai Cooking with Chef Richard Lipton, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Concealed Handgun, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 28 & 30.

From the Writer's Toolbox: Character Development, 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 30-Feb. 20



Online courses are also available at: www.ed2go.com/mcneese.

For more information or to register for classes, contact McNeese Leisure Learning at 337-475-5616 or visit the website at www.mcneese.edu/leisure.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.