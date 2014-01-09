Farmer Appreciation Dinner set for Jan. 23 by Crowley Chamber

The Crowley Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Farmers' Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, January 23 at 6 p.m. at the Crowley Rice Festival Building.

A jambalaya dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event is open to Acadia Parish farmers and will feature door prizes given away throughout the event. A raffle will also be held.



Tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the door of the event or at the chamber office, located at 11 North Parkerson Avenue.



For more information, call 337-788-0177 or visit www.CrowleyChamber.com.

