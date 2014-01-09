Lake Charles man indicted in connection with fatal crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man indicted in connection with fatal crash

Posted By Michael Cooper
Ryan Allen Adams. (Source: State Police) Ryan Allen Adams. (Source: State Police)
Hannah Clair McVey. (Source: Facebook) Hannah Clair McVey. (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 21-year-old Lake Charles man has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring in connection with a fatal crash on Oct. 19.

Ryan Allen Adams was indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury.

Hannah Clair McVey, 18, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 385 near the Burton Coliseum. McVey, of Lake Charles, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Victoria M. Bush, another passenger in the vehicle, was also injured.

According to the indictment, Adams had a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

State police said Adams lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of La. 385 (Common Street) and Gauthier Road.

"The vehicle left the roadway and struck a metal traffic signal support pole," state police said in a news release.

After the crash Adams was charged with vehicular homicide, negligent vehicular injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and open alcoholic beverage container.

