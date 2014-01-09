Man strangled by his own underwear, stepson charged

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Sulphur residents are dealing with a major water issue. On Wednesday, a loss of pressure prompted a boil advisory. We'll have more at noon and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a new survey shows a lot of folks don't have a plan when it comes to saving money. Maybe you're promising this year will be different. We'll have way to save without feeling the pinch.

You won't believe how a man allegedly killed his stepfather – he pulled the man's underwear over his head with the elastic ban catching around his throat! Cause of death was reported to be blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Reports are calling it death by "atomic wedgie." You can see the story at noon and you can read more HERE.

Plus, a new vending machine tested under real-life conditions. But would you eat a burrito from a vending machine? We'll have reaction to the "Burrito Box."

In weather, its much warmer today and Ben tells me our high will approach 60 this afternoon. Our chances of rain are also going up – so what can we expect as we go into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local forecast for the answer at noon.

