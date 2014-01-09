New park in Beauregard Parish dedicated to wounded veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New park in Beauregard Parish dedicated to wounded veterans

On property that once was a community fishing hole, residents of south Beauregard Parish have created a masterpiece.

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury, DOTD and Recreation Dist. 2 have created Purple Heart Memorial Park, at the intersection of U.S. 171 and 190.  It's a beautiful setting for a park near the Ragley overpass. There's a wonderful walking path that leads back to a fishing pond.

Harold Young is a Purple Heart recipient from World War 2.

"I served in Guadalcanal with the Marines," Young said. "We did the cleanup of that battle and then we moved into Villa la Villa and the up on Bougainville. Bougainville was where I got hurt."

"It's something that's going to be dedicated to the future," said Terry Fowler, an organizer of the park's dedication. "It's something that is going to be used by the community. It's already being utilized. Families come here for picnics, there's a fishing hole. It's a walk park. It's for generations in the future."

Young said he's honored that Purple Heart recipients will always be remembered in this natural setting.

"It means quite a bit to me to have them honor the combat wounded veterans. Our organization, which I'm the finance officer of our local chapter. We provided funds for needy veterans that are in the Veterans Home and also out at Chennault Place."

The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Afterward, refreshments will be served at nearby Magnolia Masonic Lodge, next to Magnolia Baptist Church.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

