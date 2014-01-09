Series of unfortunate events boil-water advisory - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Series of unfortunate events lead to boil-water advisory in Sulphur

(Source: mgnonline.com) (Source: mgnonline.com)
This fire hydrant, at the corner of Madison and Attakpas streets in Sulphur, was knocked down in a hit-and-run. Sulphur has been under a boil-water advisory since Wednesday night. (Theresa Schmidt / KPLC) This fire hydrant, at the corner of Madison and Attakpas streets in Sulphur, was knocked down in a hit-and-run. Sulphur has been under a boil-water advisory since Wednesday night. (Theresa Schmidt / KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A few problems have turned into a big headache for Sulphur residents and city officials.

A chlorination injector, a part about the size of a quarter, went out at the city's North water plant. Then a fire hydrant at the corner of Madison and Attakpas streets was knocked over in a hit-and-run traffic accident.

Both issues led to a low-pressure event in the city's water supply system. The low pressure forced officials to issue a boil-water advisory for all Sulphur residents.

All tap water being used for consumption (brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning foods, cooking, drinking, etc.) should be boiled for at least one minute.

The advisory, required by state regulations, was made at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. System pressure was restored Thursday morning but the advisory will remain in effect until the state Department of Health and Hospitals verifies that the water is safe to drink.

Sulphur officials said water samples were taken throughout the city and are being tested. At 4 p.m. Thursday, city officials said the advisory remains in effect and that the next update will come at 10 a.m. Friday.

Residents can sign up for alerts from the city by going to the Blackboard Connect link on the Sulphur website homepage.

Calcasieu Parish School Board Public Information Office Kirby Smith said that all nine schools in the Sulphur area have taken steps to protects the students.

"The schools began early this morning by shutting down water fountains and stockpiling bottled water for the students and staff members," Smith said in a news release. "Eight pallets of bottled water were purchased this morning as reserves for the schools should they need additional water throughout the day."

Smith said Patricia Hosemann, the School Board's food services director, contacted the Public Health Department to discuss food preparation in the cafeterias under the boil order.

"During breakfast and lunch, cafeteria managers followed strict instructions to ensure that all meals were safe for consumption," Smith said.

Instructions on boiling water

• Water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

• Taste can be improved by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water.

 

West Cal-Cam Hospital

According to a news release from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, the facility continues to remain fully operational.

The hospital said it has "taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and employees. We strongly advises community members to stay tuned to local news media outlets for the most up-to-date information regarding the situation."

