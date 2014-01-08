Sports Person of the Week - Kevin Hardy

This week's Sports Person of the Week is Kevin Hardy of McNeese Basketball.

The Lake Charles native was named the Southland Player of the Week after leading the Cowboys to a 2-0 start in conference play. Over two games, the St Louis Catholic grad averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and shot over 70 percent from the field.

Congrats to Kevin Hardy. Our Sports Person of the Week.