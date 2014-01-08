Statement from former LaFuria patient released

Former Lake Charles gynecologist Peter LaFuria was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to 20 criminal charges.

Judge David Ritchie sentenced LaFuria to 23 years, with 15 years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual battery, five counts molestation of a juvenile, five counts video voyeurism and five counts of obscenity. You can read the sentencing story HERE and LaFuria's statement to the court HERE. You can read LaFuria's plea agreement HERE.

The following is a statement made by one of LaFuria's former patients.

Thank You Judge for allowing me to speak. I would like to address LaFuria.

How can you sit there and expect us to believe you're sorry? A sincere apology comes from the heart, with emotion. You use canned words, made up words, just to try and make yourself feel better and make us believe you are sincere. It doesn't work, not on me anyway. What a joke.

Once upon a time you were a good, decent human being. I trusted you, trusted you with my life, my children's lives, my friends' lives. What happened to you, to put you on this course to hell?

You alone, all by yourself, have destroyed or damaged so many lives. Women, like myself who are afraid to go to a doctor. Lives that could be in jeopardy because of fear may go with undiagnosed issues because we don't trust doctors anymore. Are you proud of yourself?

You have so many victims, innocent women, several generations that you have robbed of peaceful freedom. We are the subject of joke. The jokes aren't funny to us.

I'm glad you are going to prison for many years. That's a long time to live in fear. You may think you will be safe in prison, but you will never have a restful night's sleep. You will have countless nights to think about how sick and perverted you have become.

You get to spend time looking over your shoulder and knowing that everyone knows what you did.

You may have taken pictures of me, but now, men and women will be watching you, in person or by cameras of you every move and every function. Now your privacy and freedom will be gone.

What will the years be like for you? A rat in a cage, along, forgotten. Yet I find comfort in knowing that although you took a small piece of my life, your life will be an open book for everyone to see – 24 hours, 7 days a week. No freedom, no place for privacy. You will feel violated and very small. How will it feel? I don't care.

Why did you take the pictures? Some say you have an addiction, an illness or obsession. I don't believe that. I think you are just a perverted little man who has a twisted sense of gratification every time you leaned in and took a picture.

You didn't affect just my life, but many mothers, children, sisters, aunts, grandmothers, as well as husbands, sons, brothers and boyfriends. You damaged so many relationships.

Even doctors in the area weren't protected from your sick perversion. Their practices suffered because women don't trust them. All because you lost all sense of human decency.

What if this happened to your mother? Grandmother? Wife or daughter (if you had one?). Would you be willing to forgive? Would you want to? Would you accept an apology that was just words and has no meaning? – Just words on a piece of paper – no regret, no emotion.

If – and I say if – you were truly sorry, you would have stood like a man and asked for forgiveness. You would not have run away, gone into hiding. You would not have tried to protect yourself with what money can buy.

You would have went to each of us, your victims, on bended knee, begging for forgiveness.

Why not try getting on bended knee now and plead with God for your forgiveness. He is your only hope. He is the only one who can forgive you, I sure can't.

God have mercy on your soul – Hell is made up of people like you.