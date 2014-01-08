Police: Two dead in incident in Lake Charles neighborhood

Two people are dead following an incident at a duplex in the 100 block of Arlington Drive in Lake Charles, city police confirmed.

Police have not confirmed anything else yet.

However Kevin LaFleur, who lives in the area, told KPLC's Erica Bivens that he was at home at the time of the incident.

LaFleur said when he went outside for lunch, the police stopped him and told him they were looking for the boyfriend of a woman who lived next door.

LaFleur told Erica that SWAT, city police and other law enforcement were surrounding the duplex.

LaFleur said he didn't know his neighbors well but saw the woman once in a while and would wave to her.

