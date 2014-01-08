Heavy police presence in Lake Charles neighborhood

City police are on the scene of an incident at a home in the 100 block of Arlington Drive in Lake Charles. (Erica Bivens / KPLC)

There is a large police presence in the area and Arlington Drive has been blocked off at State Street.

Fire fighters were on the scene but have just left the area.

KPLC's Erica Bivens is on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

