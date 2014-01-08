Lake Charles man charged with stalking

A 52-year-old Lake Charles man is in jail after stalking an ex-acquaintance, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Dallas L. Hanson Jr. was arrested at his home Tuesday and charged with stalking and cyber stalking.

Bond was set at $400,000 by Judge David Ritchie.

"We received a report from a woman advising since January 2013 she received numerous harassing phone calls, letters and emails from Hanson," Myers said Wednesday in a news release. "Hanson, an ex-acquaintance, had also shown up at her home and place of employment even after numerous requests not to do so.

