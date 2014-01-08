Sheltie mix named Peanut found frozen to the floor of his pen! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Kinder Police Chief Gary Pelican has been charged with theft and malfeasance in office, after an investigation by state police revealed that he was using town credit cards to fuel vehicles owned by his family members. You can read more on the investigation HERE.

Tattoos are coming under fire in the military. The Army is working to ban tattoos below the knee or elbow. We'll take a look at why this has become an issue.

An incredible dog rescue story from one of our Raycom sister stations today. While we've had some cold temperatures here, it's nothing like the sub-zero stuff in Indiana. We'll show you how little Peanut survived after his stomach, feet and tail had frozen to the floor of his pen. You can see the whole story at noon and read more HERE.

Also today, they're some of America's favorite little treats, so why is there a push to make a change to M&M's? Some parents say the coloring makes their kids hyperactive, and they're even launching a petition drive.

Plus, what are the chances? A husband and wife in Arizona each got a hole in one during the same game.

In weather, Ben tells me we're in the midst of a warming trend with highs ranging from the upper 40's to lower 50's today as the clouds increase. What are our rain chances as we get closer to the weekend?  Ben will have the answer during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

