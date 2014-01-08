Kinder Police Chief charged with theft, malfeasance in office

Kinder Police Chief Gary Pelican has been charged with theft over $1,500 and malfeasance in office, state police said Wednesday.

Sgt. James Anderson said Pelican, 52, has been accused of using town credit cards to purchase fuel for vehicles belonging to family members.

Anderson said that Allen Parish District Attorney Todd Nesom requested an investigation after an audit revealed that Pelican was purchasing an excessive amount of fuel.

"Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations reviewed credit card records, surveillance video and conducted interviews," Anderson said in a news release. "Pelican charged approximately $7,700 worth of fuel during the 2012-13 fiscal year. While some of this was for official use, much of it was placed into vehicles belonging to family members."

Pelican faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $8,000, Anderson said.