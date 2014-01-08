Sulphur man arrested, charged with 4th offense DWI

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Jason Chapman of Sulphur on Tuesday, charging him with 4th offense DWI.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Chapman after observing him commit a traffic violation near the intersection of W. Verdine and Huntington streets in Sulphur, authorities said.

Chapman refused to pull over and continued to drive. Chapman came to a stop in the drive way of his home.

When approached by a deputy, Chapman exhibited slurred speech and appeared unsteady on his feet. The deputy also detected the strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Chapman was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where he refused to submit to a breath intoxilizer test, authorities said.

Chapman has been arrested and charged with DWI four times since 2004.

Chapman was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 4th offense DWI, driving under suspension for prior DWI and resisting an officer by flight.

Bond in the case is pending.

