Sulphur man arrested, charged with 4th offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man arrested, charged with 4th offense DWI

Jason Chapman. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jason Chapman. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Jason Chapman of Sulphur on Tuesday, charging him with 4th offense DWI.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Chapman after observing him commit a traffic violation near the intersection of W. Verdine and Huntington streets in Sulphur, authorities said.

Chapman refused to pull over and continued to drive. Chapman came to a stop in the drive way of his home. 

When approached by a deputy, Chapman exhibited slurred speech and appeared unsteady on his feet. The deputy also detected the strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Chapman was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where he refused to submit to a breath intoxilizer test, authorities said.

Chapman has been arrested and charged with DWI four times since 2004.

Chapman was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 4th offense DWI, driving under suspension for prior DWI and resisting an officer by flight.

Bond in the case is pending.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly