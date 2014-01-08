K.I.S.S. Project launches another 12-week challenge

It has been one year since the Partnership for a Healthier Southwest Louisiana and Dare to be Healthy Initiative launched the K.I.S.S. Project, "Keep It Simple Sisters." That is the motto of this group helping local women get healthy and lose weight.

The program has been incredibly successful in its first year and is looking to 2014 to help even more women shape up with its next 12 week session launching this week in Sulphur.

Sharmita Rideau has been keeping it simple for a year now. We first met her in February 2013 with the K.I.S.S. Project launch group in Westlake. Then we checked in with her in June as she worked out with the Lake Charles group.

Now, Rideau is in Sulphur working out for two (she is six months pregnant!) with the newest K.I.S.S. Project ladies, ready to join in on the success other women are experiencing. "We've had 77 complete the project with 754 pounds lost and also around 900 inches lost," said Rideau.

The K.I.S.S. Project is a free program for overweight women in Southwest Louisiana looking to shed pounds and live healthier. "It lasts 12 weeks, which is 90 days, 36 days with me," said Rideau, "throughout the week you will have regular workouts from Monday through Saturday."

This week marks the launch in Sulphur and city councilwoman Veronica Allison was one of the first to get on board. She says she spent years putting her own health on the back burner - raising kids as a single mom. "I didn't have time for that. It was about the kids. I did maintain a healthy diet for them, but it was fix them, get them. I wouldn't eat breakfast, I would feed them," she said.

Now, Allison's kids are grown and she is a grandma with a new goal. "Just to be healthy and to enjoy them and have them enjoy me instead of try to help me off the couch or wait for MeMe to catch her breath."

The first step can be scary, but Rideau says the K.I.S.S. women are like family and anyone is welcome to join in. "Any woman that wants to participate," she said, "a mother, a grandmother, no age. Even our younger ladies, we've had 14-year-olds all the way up."

You do not have to live in Sulphur to enroll in the K.I.S.S. Project, but you need to be close enough to make the workouts and cooking classes.

To sign up, head to Dynamic Dimensions in Sulphur Thursday at 6:00 P.M. You can also sign up by clicking here.

