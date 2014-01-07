Public comments on Southwest Coastal Louisiana Plan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Public comments on Southwest Coastal Louisiana Plan

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A draft for the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Study was released in December.

It identifies a plan to reduce the risk of storm damage as well as restore coastal ecosystems.

That plan was shared with the public tonight.

As with any major project, the Army Corps of Engineers needs public input.

Tonight, project officials shared details on both the: National Economic Development Plan, and National Ecosystem Restoration Plan.

The public then had an opportunity to ask questions, give comments, or share concerns.

About 30 people attended Tuesday's open house, put on by the Army Corps of Engineers.

"Well the purpose of tonight's meeting is to seek public comments to a draft report that we have out on the street right now being reviewed for the Southwest Coastal Feasibility Study," said Corps Senior Project Manager, Darrel Broussard.

The study looks at flood protection and ecosystem restoration measures for Cameron, Calcasieu and Vermillion Parishes.

Officials tonight shared project details on the $1.5 billion project cost.

"The first part is what we call NED, which is the flood risk management, or flood risk reduction program. That's about $400 million, then we have ecosystem restoration features which covers about $1.1 billion," said Broussard.

While it's a partnership with the state, no funding has been identified.

"The state was happy to be a partner with the corps of engineers in the study. We tried to listen to a lot of the local concerns in all the 3 parishes involved in the study," said CPRA Project Manager, Norwyn Johnson.

Johnson says while they're pleased with the restoration component, "We would like to see more restoration features and more alternatives in there. On the protection side, we in the state would like to see some protection levees in the analysis and in the recommendations and we intend to work with the corps further through the process to see if we can get those included."

The public also shared their input.

"The master plan's got about $3 billion worth of projects in the 3-parish area. I believe the study's got about $1 billion of restoration. So we'd like to see more restoration projects if possible," said CPRA Lafayette Regional Operations Manager, Pat Landrieu.

"With regard to possible removal of houses, please don't do that. We have too few houses left in lower Cameron Parish. We don't need less of them we need more of them to have economic development," shared Cameron Parish resident, Cynthia Sellers.

Another meeting is scheduled in Abbeville on Thursday. Comments are accepted through January 26.

Abbeville meeting information:

When: Thursday, January 9, 2014
6:00 to 6:30 p.m. – Open House
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Presentation and Public Comments

Where: Vermilion Parish Library - Abbeville Branch
405 E. St. Victor Street
Abbeville, LA 70510

Copy of Coastal Study Draft Report: http://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Portals/56/docs/PD/Projects/SWCoastal/SouthwestCoastalDraftIntegratedProgrammaticFeasibilityReportandEIS.pdf

Louisiana Coastal Master Plan: http://www.coastalmasterplan.louisiana.gov/

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Landrieu honored for statue removal

    Landrieu honored for statue removal

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:50 GMT
    Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)
    Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)Jeff Davis Monument (Source: Wikipedia)
    Former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials.  Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.  The award recognized Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and threats. In May 2017, the City of New Orleans finished removing monuments of Confederate President Jefferson Davi...More >>
    Former New Orleans mayor, Mitch Landrieu has been honored for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials.  Landrieu was presented with the 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Sunday night in Boston for standing behind his decision to take down four monuments.  The award recognized Landrieu for taking the action despite legal challenges and threats. In May 2017, the City of New Orleans finished removing monuments of Confederate President Jefferson Davi...More >>

  • Booking Report: Sunday, May 20

    Booking Report: Sunday, May 20

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:48:56 GMT
    Joseph Moon, 40, Lake Charles, LA: Monetary instrument abuse. Nicholas Sonnier, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Careless operation, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Lauren Leboeuf, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana 1st; offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Gerald Lowe, 52, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic Abuse Battery. Marlon Morris, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribut...More >>
    Joseph Moon, 40, Lake Charles, LA: Monetary instrument abuse. Nicholas Sonnier, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Careless operation, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Lauren Leboeuf, 19, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of marijuana 1st; offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II. Gerald Lowe, 52, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic Abuse Battery. Marlon Morris, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribut...More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: May 21, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: May 21, 2018

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:40:07 GMT

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley  Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley  Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly