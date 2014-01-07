LC Firefighters and City looking at options

It's a new year and the Lake Charles Firefighter's union is requesting to enter into contract negotiations with the City of Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles City Council and city officials does not feel like there is enough support to enter contract negotiations, but feels like there are other options. They've approached the firefighter's union about a memorandum of understanding, which would address some of there concerns -- not including pay and benefits.

Lake Charles Firefighters have been working without a contract for more than two years.

